Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 829,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,943. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

