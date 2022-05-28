Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI traded up $4.43 on Friday, reaching $79.15. 1,014,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.