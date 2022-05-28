Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

