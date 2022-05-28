Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 1,535,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

