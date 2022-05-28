Gerard Hanshe Sells 4,880 Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOY) Stock

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gerard Hanshe sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$10,584.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,385 shares in the company, valued at C$397,762.07.

Gerard Hanshe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Gerard Hanshe sold 4,435 shares of Voyager Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total transaction of C$17,912.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

