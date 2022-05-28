Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GNTX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.