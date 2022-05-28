Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of GENI opened at $3.15 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

