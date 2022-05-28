Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.

GENI stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $627.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $2,543,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

