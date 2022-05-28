Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
GENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.13.
GENI stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $627.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $2,543,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
