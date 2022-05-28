Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

GCO stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Genesco alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.