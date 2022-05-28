Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.
GCO stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
