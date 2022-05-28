Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $5,910,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

