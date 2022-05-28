Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $5,910,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.