Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Genesco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 327,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.