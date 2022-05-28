General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 63.8% in May

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson bought 5,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,634 shares of company stock worth $152,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General American Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,056. General American Investors has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

