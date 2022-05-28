Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $555.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.36.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $256.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.51. Generac has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

