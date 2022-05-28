Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.36.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $256.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average of $308.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.