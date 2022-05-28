Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $831,055.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,078.22 or 1.00016589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

