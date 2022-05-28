Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 66,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,892. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,086,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

