GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$10.24 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. GCM Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

In related news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$659,520. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 151,440 shares of company stock worth $720,647.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

