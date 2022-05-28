GCM Mining Corp. (GCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of GCM opened at C$4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.13 and a twelve month high of C$6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

In related news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,060. Insiders have bought 151,440 shares of company stock worth $720,647 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCM shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

