GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Guggenheim upgraded GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

