GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

