GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 14.8% This Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $35,343.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00218840 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006597 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,674,760 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

