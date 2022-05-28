Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to report $17.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $18.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $73.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.01. 36,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,630,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 473,949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 370,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,106,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

