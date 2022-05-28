GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0004

GAMB (GMB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $27,998.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,953.33 or 1.00006154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001727 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

