Fuse Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $397,755.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $397,755.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.56 or 0.03804135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00514652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008933 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

