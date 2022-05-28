Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Cap of $72,934.49

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $72,934.49 and approximately $183.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.83 or 0.04702876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00515882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008978 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,482,121 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,005 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

