Function X Trading Down 8.4% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $100.01 million and approximately $840,723.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,605.52 or 0.99765179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

