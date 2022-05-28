Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Position Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 12,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLL. B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FLL opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $241.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

