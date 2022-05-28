FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in May

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,958. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

