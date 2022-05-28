Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €23.90 ($25.43) and last traded at €23.90 ($25.43). Approximately 5,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.04 ($24.51).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($43.09) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.13.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

