FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.14. 28,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.81.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.
