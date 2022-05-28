Fritz Prinz Sells 155,600 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $2,849,088.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $2,630,408.00.

QuantumScape stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 7.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

