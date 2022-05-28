Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 38,177 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,177 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. 19,509,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,446,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

