Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 371 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.55. 1,303,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

