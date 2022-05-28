Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 18,277 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

WU traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,757. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

