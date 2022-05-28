Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,695,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

