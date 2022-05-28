Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $91,786,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,360,000 after buying an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.14. 2,020,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

