Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. 341,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.