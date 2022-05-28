Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $200,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $88.17. 1,451,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,092. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

