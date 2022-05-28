Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

