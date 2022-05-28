Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. 1,588,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,974. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

