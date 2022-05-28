Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

