Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,462,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,468. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $23.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $693.68. 613,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $713.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus decreased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

