Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freedom Financial stock remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. Freedom Financial has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

About Freedom Financial (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

