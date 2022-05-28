Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Freedom Financial stock remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. Freedom Financial has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
About Freedom Financial (Get Rating)
