Frax Share (FXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.56 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $109.60 million and $7.56 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.76 or 0.00023412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.01260024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00509997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

