FPR Partners LLC Sells 104,233 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

FPR Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,233 shares during the period. Liberty Media Acquisition comprises about 0.4% of FPR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FPR Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 88.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $295,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

