Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis Sells 10,000 Shares

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $604.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

