Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.10.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

