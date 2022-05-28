Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Short Interest Update

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 59,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,077. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

