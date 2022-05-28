FLIP Price Tops $0.0122 (FLP)

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,029.35 or 1.00031325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.