FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $249.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

